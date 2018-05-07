Officials of Shaner Italia, S.R.L., a division ofThe Shaner Hotel Group focused on owning and operating hotels in Europe, today announced the formation of a joint venture with Athens, Greece-based CS Hospitality to expand their hotel operations in Greece and Cyprus. By combining both operators' expertise and sophisticated operational procedures, the partnership will offer global and professional operating support to high-end hotels and resorts in the region.

Andreas Contos, CEO of CS Hospitality, and Stella Sarantidou, COO heading operations, bring with them over 30 years of international experience with Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott hotels to a fast-growing Greek tourism market.

"Focusing on a much-needed, high-end global hospitality experience is very timely. Greece is expecting over 30 million visitors this year," Contos said.

The joint venture with CS Hospitality allows Shaner Italia to expand its footprint in the Mediterranean region, following its landmark transformation of the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Hotel. Shaner Italia has since stabilized the hotel among the top ten resorts in Europe. The company also recently announced the acquisition of the Grand Universe, in the center of Lucca, which will open in 2019 under the Marriott brand, Autograph.

"Greece and Cyprus are a natural expansion of our global efforts, following our footprints in Italy since 2011. Tourism as an industry is expanding, and hospitality will be the major economic force in Southern Europe," said Lance Shaner, chief executive officer, The Shaner Hotel Group.

"Shaner's reputation, infrastructure and more than 35 years' of experience will bring a much-needed level of operating excellence to the marketplace," said Plato Ghinos, Shaner president. "This new joint venture is currently finalizing several agreements, and we are working close with some global investment funds that are active in the region. We expect to announce our first transaction in the coming months."

