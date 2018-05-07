Vaso Corporation Names Jane Moen as President of VasoHealthcare

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTC PINK: VASO) today announced the appointment of Jane Moen as President of Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d/b/a/ VasoHealthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaso Corporation, effective June 1, 2018. VasoHealthcare has, since July 1, 2010, been the exclusive representative for the sale of select GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging equipment as well as related finance and service products to specific market segments in the 48 contiguous states of the United States and the District of Columbia. GE Healthcare ("GEHC") is the healthcare business of General Electric Company (GE).

Ms. Moen is succeeding Shawl Lobree, who is stepping down from the position for personal reasons but will remain as an advisor to VasoHealthcare. An accomplished professional in the healthcare sales arena for 15 years including more than 10 years in diagnostic imaging equipment sales, Ms. Moen has attained great achievements in many aspects of the business such as sales generation, team management, as well as coordination with OEM partner for products, marketing and training, etc., and has proven to be not only a great talent but also a skillful executive. She has been with VasoHealthcare since its inception in 2010 and has risen through the ranks of Account Manager, Regional Manager, Director of Product Business Line, and is currently Vice President of National Sales. Prior to that, she held sales positions at various companies including Ledford Medical, Vital Signs, Pfizer, and EcoLab.

"I am extremely honored to be selected to lead this outstanding team of medical sales professionals at VasoHealthcare, and I really appreciate the trust and confidence of Vaso leadership," stated Ms. Moen upon accepting the position. "With the best-in-class organization we have built at VasoHealthcare in the last several years, I look forward to continuing the legacy and success to further grow the business with our partner GE Healthcare."

"We are fortunate to have had Shawl Lobree, an exceptional industry veteran, leading the VasoHealthcare team in the last two and a half years, during which time he has brought the organization to a new level of performance," commented Dr. Jun Ma, President and CEO of Vaso Corporation. In congratulating Ms. Moen's promotion to President of VasoHealthcare, Dr. Ma further stated, "Jane's track record, especially her career path with VasoHealthcare, exemplifies the Company's belief that success of a business is ultimately reflected in the success of its employees. I am confident that Jane will continue the success of her predecessors and take the organization to yet another level."

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation is a diversified medical technology company with several distinctive but related specialties: managed IT systems and services, including healthcare software solutions and network connectivity services; professional sales services for diagnostic imaging products; and design, manufacture and sale of proprietary medical devices.

The Company operates through three wholly owned subsidiaries:

VasoTechnology, Inc. provides network and IT services through two business units: VasoHealthcare IT Corp., a national value added reseller of Radiology Information System ("RIS"), Picture Archiving and Communication System ("PACS"), and other software solutions from GEHC Digital and other vendors as well as related services, including implementation, management and support; and NetWolves Network Services LLC, a managed network services provider with an extensive, proprietary service platform to a broad base of customers.

Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d.b.a. VasoHealthcare, provides professional sales services and is the operating subsidiary for the exclusive sales representation of GE Healthcare diagnostic imaging products in certain market segments in the USA.

VasoMedical, Inc. manages and coordinates the design, manufacture and sales of EECP® Therapy Systems and other medical equipment operations, as well as operates the Company's overseas assets including China-based subsidiaries Biox Instruments Co. Ltd. and Life Enhancement Technology Limited.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.vasocorporation.com.

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this report, words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "plans", "potential" and "intends" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreements; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; unexpected manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in the conduct of clinical trials and other product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

