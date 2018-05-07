The California Energy Commission is expected to approve the 2019 Building Energy Code that calls for solar PV on all new homes. The goal is net zero residential energy usage. Buildings in the United States create a bit more than a third of all CO2, and residential buildings specifically are just less than a third of that subtotal, driving roughly 1/9th of total US emissions. California, via its 2019 Building Energy Code, is trying to make that 1/9th of US emissions disappear through intelligent implementation of currently available technologies - solar films on glass, smartly sized and efficiently ...

