Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,900,000 incentive stock options to the Directors, Officers and consultant of the Company. The options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, may be exercised at a price of $0.12 per share for a term of 5 years.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory L. Schifrin, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Email: gschifrin@blackrockgoldcorp.com

Phone: 1 - 208-290-1180

Website: www.blackrockgoldcorp.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES