Punch Powertrain has been selected to supply its newest generation of patented e-DCT systems by 2022, as part of Groupe PSA's electrification push.

This electrified Dual Clutch Transmission hybrid DT2 with a 48V motor will equip Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

The two companies are entering into discussions about manufacturing the technology at one of Groupe PSA's plants and are exploring the possibility of extending the partnership.

Groupe PSA, engaged in the electrification shift

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) has been actively accelerating its shift to electrified vehicles (Mild-hybrid (MHEV), Electric Vehicles (EV) and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)) with the aim of developing an electrified offering covering 100% of its range by 2025.

In this context, Groupe PSA's decision to select Punch Powertrain as the supplier of its next generation electrified transmission systems is highly strategic.

Best in class Dual Clutch Transmission

Groupe PSA's main reason for cooperating with Punch Powertrain is to leverage its cutting-edge and patented dual clutch transmission design, which allows for fewer components, and hence a lighter and more compact transmission system. In addition, it delivers outstanding performance and a very favorable fuel economy at a competitive cost. The next generation of this design, with a 48V motor configuration, will be installed by Groupe PSA in its vehicles.

This DCT technology establishes a new reference point for all competing DCTs in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments, given its outstanding characteristics.

Punch Powertrain, strong customer focus and big investment

Punch Powertrain has carried out major investments to meet the requirements of a project of this magnitude, including the acquisition of the power electronics expert Apojee.

Punch Powertrain's international growth strategy

The agreement with Groupe PSA is a major step for Punch Powertrain and is in line with its strategic vision of becoming a global automotive supplier. To secure sustainable and continuous growth, the company has focused on two objectives: expanding its product portfolio and establishing a worldwide customer base in global markets.

With Groupe PSA as its first large European customer, Punch Powertrain is meeting its second objective: securing its position in Europe and expanding its global footprint.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its Push to Pass strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA

About Punch Powertrain

Punch Powertrain is an independent supplier of innovative and clean powertrains. It has over 45 years of experience in the production and development of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVTs). In recent years, Punch Powertrain has intensified the development of new products. Apart from CVTs, it is currently developing DCTs, hybrid (both 48V and PHEV) and Electric Powertrains for production.

By growing towards a turnover of 2,5 billion euro in 2022, Punch Powertrain will at least triple its turnover compared to 2017.

