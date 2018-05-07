Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced today that Todd Woodward, executive vice president, Asset Management, has transferred from ACG to its parent company Pacific Life and assumed a new role within Pacific Life's corporate finance team, reporting to Darryl Button, chief financial officer of Pacific Life.

Todd joined ACG in 2001. During his tenure with the company, he has overseen several departments and functions including accounting, analytics, tax, aircraft trading, technical, contracts and engineering. He has also played a key role in establishing ACG's offices in Singapore and Ireland, developing joint ventures with third-party investors, and merger and acquisition projects.

"On behalf of ACG, I would like to thank Todd for his contribution to the growth and success of ACG, and wish him the very best at Pacific Life," said Khanh T. Tran, president and CEO of ACG.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full service aircraft asset managers with 439 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2017, which are leased to approximately 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG was founded in 1989 and is an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company.

