iBrands Corporation Taps New CEO of Company; Acquires Canadian Conglomerate

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / iBrands Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: IBRC) ("the Company"), a diversified holdings company, announces that it has appointed Patrick J. Johnson as the company's new CEO and President, and acquired Trinity Conglomerate LTD.

Mr. Johnson, age 41, majored in Journalism and Communications at the University of Oregon from 1994 to 1997, and attended the Craig James Broadcast School in 2000.

Johnson has held C-Level positions in the oil and gas, consumer products, and nutraceutical industries in both public and private sectors, as well as consulting in the private equity, mining, gaming, entertainment, internet, construction and corporate finance industries. Patrick has assisted several charities and non-profit organizations with his volunteer efforts. During his NFL career, Patrick pledged money for the Baltimore Ravens/Police Athletic League Challenge of Champions, and also modeled in a Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show to help raise money for the Living Classrooms Foundation of Baltimore, He also spearheaded the fifth annual "Baltimore Reads Books for Kids Day" at Baltimore Polytechnic High School in 2000, helping the group collect nearly 25,000 children's books that were distributed to low-income families. In 2003 while playing for the Washington Redskins, he interned with GOPAC, a political action committee designed to train candidates for grassroots-level campaigning.

Patrick was a two-sport athlete at the University of Oregon, excelling in both football and track, winning numerous awards and championships during his collegiate athletic career. As an Olympic-caliber sprinter, Johnson won the Pac-10 Championships in the 400 meters, an NCAA All-American at 100 and 200 meters, and defeated the legendary Carl Lewis in a 100-meter race at the Drake Relays in 1995. As an All-American wide receiver at Oregon, he was Offensive MVP of the 1997 Las Vegas Bowl and was also a member of UO's 1994 Rose and 1995 Cotton Bowl teams. Johnson was inducted into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame for both sports in 2014 and was the 42nd overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. Johnson also earned a Super Bowl ring when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-17 in Super Bowl XXXV.

Trinity Conglomerate is a Canadian Federal Corporation that is focused on acquiring and managing assets in growth industries that contribute to developing Sustainable Environments in North America and around the Globe. Trinity conglomerate has majority stakes in OTC Companies Cherubim interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT), Victura Construction Group (OTC PINK: VICT), and PDX Partners Inc. (OTC PINK: PDXP)

The companies have agreed to a convertible debt consolidation and a future stock dividend to all shareholders of record of the entities.

"This acquisition will substantially eliminate debt from the books of our partner companies and provide additional shareholder value as we move forward," said CEO Patrick Johnson.

About Trinity Conglomerate

Trinity Conglomerate is a holding company that is social-purpose driven. We are focused on acquiring and managing assets in growth industries that contribute to developing Sustainable Communities in North America and around the Globe. Our diverse portfolio of assets range from Traditional and Green Construction, Cannabis Industry Cultivation Technology, Real Estate, Real Estate Property Development and Management, Insurance, Telecom, and Telecom.

We are a market-focused, process-centered organization that develops and delivers consistent value to our shareholders and provides a dynamic and challenging environment for our partner companies to thrive.

The company can be found at www.trinityconglomerate.com.

About Cherubim Interests Inc.

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

For more information, visit www.cherubiminterests.com.

About Victura Construction Group, Inc.

Victura Construction Group is a holding company focused on strategically acquiring businesses operating within the disaster recovery and restoration construction industries. VCG employs sound business practices and ethics, experienced management, ample financial resources, and industry relationships to ensure success to its acquisitions.

For more information, visit www.victuraconstruction.com.

About PDX Partners Inc.

PDX Partners Inc- Based in Portland, Or, PDX Partners, Inc. (formerly My Social Income, Inc.) is a telecom company dedicated to creating revenue and shareholder value by marketing telecom products and acquiring other long term growth assets. The company was founded in 1997.

For more information, visit www.pdxpartners.net.

About iBrands Corporation, Inc.:

iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding company that acquires and operates niche market brands having unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, and Europe provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade. www.iBrandscorporation.com

