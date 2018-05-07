Verto Management, LLC ("Verto") announced today that it has successfully launched its newly formed waste to value and integrated renewable energy asset management platform. Verto has received an investment to launch the platform from K Road Verto LLC ("K Road"), led by William Kriegel, a power industry veteran with a long and successful track record in energy infrastructure investments.

Verto will be led by energy industry executive Glenn Smith, who will be supported by an experienced Board and a seasoned industry management team, who have a successful track record of investing in waste to value and integrated renewable energy assets. Verto will focus on the implementation of its global investment and asset management strategy, as it relates to the transformation, utilization, and integration of waste and lower grade material sources, to produce higher value products such as renewable heat, power, materials, chemicals, gas, solid and liquid fuels. As part of its investment strategy, Verto also intends to leverage its experience in relation to infrastructure investments in sustainable agriculture.

Consistent with this approach, Verto has secured an initial mandate to manage in excess of $190 million of waste to value and integrated renewable energy assets for John Hancock USA, which includes certain waste to energy projects in the UK and wood pellet infrastructure investments in association with Enviva Holdings LP in the US. Verto is also pursuing a pipeline of potential project investments and acquisitions to accelerate growth initially in North America, Europe and Australasia.

William Kriegel commented, "K Road is pleased to invest in Verto, focusing on transformative projects in waste transformation, carbon reduction, and Integrated Renewable Energy infrastructure. The management team has an exceptional track record and unique deal flow."

Glenn Smith commented, "We are delighted to have closed this initial investment with K Road and look forward to working closely with William as one of our key Board members."

"Verto Management, LLC ("Verto") is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This news release is not an offer to buy or sell securities. No investment process is free of risk, and there is no guarantee that the investment process or the investment opportunities referenced herein will be profitable. Past performance is not indicative of current or future performance and is not a guarantee. Any investment opportunities referenced herein may not be suitable for all investors. All data and information reference herein are from sources believed to be reliable. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained in this research is provided as general market commentary, it does not constitute investment advice. Verto shall not in any way be liable for claims, and make no expressed or implied representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the data and other information, or for statements or errors contained in or omissions from the obtained data and information referenced herein. The data and information are provided as of the date referenced. Such data and information are subject to change without notice."

