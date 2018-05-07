Retro-Reflective Materials Market Worth 12.49 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Retro-Reflective Materials Market by Technology (Microprismatic, Glass & Ceramic Beads), Product Type (Films, Paints), Application (Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, Fleet & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" published by MarketsandMarkets, the retro-reflective materials market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.58 Billion in 2018 to USD 12.49 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing use of retro-reflective materials in construction & infrastructure projects is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the retro-reflective materials market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 72 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 128 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Retro-Reflective Materials Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retro-reflective-material-Market-50545194.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

Based on technology, the microprismatic segment of the retro-reflective materials market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value

Retro-reflective materials manufactured using microprismatic technology include use of microprisms as a raw material. This raw material has the ability to provide enhanced retro-reflectivity compared to glass beads. Microprisms when used in retro-reflective materials, enable minimum scattering of light and ensure maximum reflection of the light back to its source. This factor is projected to drive the growth of the microprismatic segment of the retro-reflective materials market.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=50545194

The traffic control & work zone application segment is projected to lead the retro-reflective materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value

Retro-reflective materials are increasingly being used in the construction & infrastructure industry for traffic control & work zone application. The traffic control & work zone segment is projected to lead the retro-reflective materials market between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. Advantages of retro-reflective materials in the traffic control & work zone application include enhanced visibility and safer navigation on roads under low light conditions, which, in turn, is expected to contribute to the increasing demand for retro-reflective materials in the construction & infrastructure industry for the traffic control & work zone application.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for retro-reflective materials in 2018, in terms of value.

The APAC is estimated to be the largest market for retro-reflective materials in 2018. The growth of the APAC retro-reflective materials market can be attributed to the expansion of the construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation industries. The growth is also attributed to the presence of well-established retro-reflective materials manufacturers, such as Dominic Optical (China), in this region.

Key players operating in the retro-reflective materials market include 3M (US), Avery Dennison (US), ORAFOL (Germany), Dominic Optical (China), Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material (China), Coats Group (UK), Nippon Carbide Industries (Japan), Paiho Group (Taiwan), Asian Paints PPG (India), and Reflomax (South Korea).

Know more about Retro-Reflective Materials Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retro-reflective-material-Market-50545194.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets