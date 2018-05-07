Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Oil Filters Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Oil Filters and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the materials category, offers a detailed information on the category pricing insights and the best negotiation levers to help the buyers identify the cost-saving opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005533/en/

Oil Filters Procurement Report (Photo: Business Wire)

"As steel is considered as one of the key raw materials used for the manufacturing of oil filters, the fluctuation in the prices of the steel will impact the prices of oil filters," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, the rise in the number of passenger and commercial vehicles will boost the demand for oil filters," added Angad.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for Oil Filters.

The growing installation of oil filters in the machinery

The relentless demand for oil filters among the end-user industries such as automotive, metals and mining, and oil and gas

Stringent government regulation regarding the emission reduction

Oil Filters supply market analysis

The analysis of the supply market for oil filters also shows that buyers should collaborate with the suppliers who offer consistency and strictly adhere to the timelines. This helps the buyers procure products in a consistent manner without any delays.

Category management strategies for Oil Filters

In the procurement process for oil filters, the buyers are concerned about gaining visibility at the supplier level. For the same, the buyers should implement an inventory management software.

