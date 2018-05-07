Thousands of Food Safety Professionals To Convene in Rosemont, IL This Week for 20TH Annual Food Safety Summit

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / The 20th Annual Food Safety Summit, taking place this week at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL will address the importance of food safety throughout the supply chain. Over 1,700 food safety professionals including processors, distributors, growers, retailers, foodservice operators, regulators and academicians will gather to see the newest products and services available to keep the nation's food supply safe and learn from industry leaders on the most important issues facing the industry. The Summit will be held Tuesday, May 8 through Thursday, May 10 with pre-certification courses starting on Monday, May 7th.

Tuesday May 8th

8:30 am - 11:30 am - A dynamic panel of food safety experts will lead an interactive forum to discuss the events surrounding selected recall including pesticide egg recall as well as the Papaya recall during the opening session on Food Safety Case Studies Impact on the Supply Chain: Lessons Learned.

1:30 - 5:00 pm - Four afternoon workshops will focus on the supply chain with a focus on How to Get and Maintain Departmental Cooperation, The Future of Traceability, How a Company can Effectively Manage Food Safety, and Global Regulatory Systems.

5:00 - 7:00 pm - Welcome Reception in The Exhibit Hall, sponsored by KLEANZ, featuring products and services from 190 companies.

Wednesday May 9th

8:00 - 9:00 am - Supply Chain Community Discussion Groups will offer interactive conversations on Retail/Foodservice, Manufacturing/Processors/Supplier, Distributor and Regulatory

9:15 - 10:30 am - Keynote Presentation by Carletta Ooton, VP, Health, Safety, Sustainability, Security and Compliance for Amazon will talk about Amazon's Approach to Innovation and What It Means for Food Safety. The presentation of the 2018 NSF Food Safety Leadership Award.

10:30 - 2:30 pm - Exhibit Hall Open with Solution Stage Presentations and the brand new Community Cafes on the show floor.

Stage Presentations and the brand new Community Cafes on the show floor. 2:30 - 5:30 pm - Education Sessions on FSMA, Foodborne Outbreaks, Big Data, Microbial Interventions, Supplier Verification, Sanitation, Food Fraud and more

5:30 - 7:00 - 20th Anniversary Celebration Networking Reception.

Thursday May 10th

8:00 - 9:00 am - Education sessions focused on the Converting HACCP Plans to FSMA, Co-Packers Selection, GMP's and Cold Chain.

9:15 - 10:30 am - Town Hall - A Candid Conversation with the FDA, USDA, CDC and AFDO and the presentation of the SANI Awards.

10:30 - 2:30 pm - Exhibit Hall Open with S olution Stage Presentations and the brand new Community Cafes on the show floor.

olution Stage Presentations and the brand new Community Cafes on the show floor. 2:45 - 4:00 - Education Sessions on FDA Inspections, Norovirus, Food Code, and Stop Foodborne Illness.

4:15 - 5:30 - Closing Session - High-Profile Foodborne Illness Lawsuits: A View from the Inside.

About the Food Safety Summit:

The Food Safety Summit is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For additional information, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com.

SOURCE: Food Safety Summit