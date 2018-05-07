IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp Kits Used in Seizure of 100 kg of Drugs and 50 kg of Explosives During Pilot Program in Brazil Airports

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA), is a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits. IDenta kits were used successfully in identifying 100 kg Heroin and 50 kg Explosives during a pilot program in Brazil, at the GIG Airport in Rio De Janeiro. (https://g1.globo.com/rj/rio-de-janeiro/noticia/receita-federal-apreende-150-quilos-de-heroina-no-aeroporto-do-galeao.ghtml?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=share-bar-smart&utm_campaign=share-bar). This significant seizure of drugs and explosives clearly demonstrates the added value of using IDenta's technology. The IDenta kits are highly reliable, very high in quality, and easy to use!

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta said, "The significance of this seizure is very clear. We are very pleased that our technology has proven to be an important and critical part of this program. We will continue to work hand in hand with many international authorities as we become an integral part of this global war."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

