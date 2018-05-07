Crypto Investing Insider, a Cryptocurrency Research Company, Correctly Predicted the Turnaround on Bitcoin

The new cryptocurrency research company has a well-timed buy order on bitcoin, which allowed its members to reap a 40 percent return over two weeks

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Crypto Investing Insider, a website that provides in-depth cryptocurrency investing training, market research, and buy and sell recommendations, is pleased to announce that they seem to have correctly predicted the turnaround in bitcoin. On April 11, the cryptocurrency research company placed a call to buy Bitcoin at $6,800; as a company spokesperson noted, this bottom buy was primarily due to statistical trading, trend monitoring, and technical analysis that lead to the rejection of the dredged "death cross," which poked its ugly head earlier in the week.

As Chris Douthit, the head analyst, managing editor and founder of the Crypto Investing Insider noted, "Although other analysts were predicting a bitcoin price drop down to $2,800, history was telling us something else. In April 2014, bitcoin hit the death cross after the fall of Mt. Gox, only to have the market turn around and spike shortly after. In September of 2015, bitcoin once again hit the death cross, only to double in price the following month. For this reason, we consider the death cross to be a lagging indicator that would likely not pan out and blindside other traders. When combined with additional technicals and trends, it was clear we had a strong buying opportunity in front of us."

As a result, Douthit said, all the subscribers at the cryptocurrency research company were able to buy the asset and achieve nearly a 40 percent return in just two weeks.

Prior to Crypto Investing Insider, Chris Douthit served as a Lead Market Maker for Goldman Sachs and was one of the first to set up a partnership with CoinBase back in 2013. Chris has an MBA, is a CSPO, and has multiple finance degrees.

"I am very fortunate to be working with someone that's so dedicated, helpful, and always willing to teach people how to trade cryptocurrency the right way. Learning from someone with such a deep understanding of the space and strong professional credentials makes everyone's job a lot easier," said Crypto Investing Insider staffer Chris Monroe, about Douthit.

