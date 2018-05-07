Regulatory News:

CERENIS Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA-PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology, today announced that Jean-Louis Dasseux, founder and CEO of CERENIS Therapeutics, will present at the 2018 HDL Workshop adjacent to the Vascular Discovery Scientific Sessions (Formerly ATVB|PVD Scientific Sessions) on Wednesday May 9 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Jean-Louis Dasseux will present CERENIS Therapeutics' strategy in targeted HDL drug delivery and its clinical experience in HDL development to create a unique HDL drug delivery platform. The title of his presentation is: "HDL nanoparticle treatment for cancer".

HDL Workshop is a unique HDL conference dedicated to small-group, in-depth discussions encompassing all aspects of high-density lipoprotein biology and related treatments for cardiovascular heart disease.

CERENIS Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess lipids is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

CERENIS is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). Capitalizing on its expertise, Cerenis is developing the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated to the oncology field (immuno-oncology and chemotherapy).

CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

About Targeted HDL Drug Delivery

HDL particles, loaded with an active agent, hold the promise to target and selectively kill malignant cells while sparing healthy ones. A wide variety of drugs can be embedded in these particles targeting markers specific to cancer cells and bring these potent drugs to their intended site of action, with lowered systemic toxicity. Cerenis intends to develop the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated to the oncology market, including immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

