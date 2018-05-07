Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS SCA RUBIS: PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 7, 2018 07-May-2018 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, May 7, 2018, 5:35 pm Press Release Related to Regulated Information preparatory documents FOR tHE ordinary SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 7, 2018 The Rubis' shareholders are invited to participate in the ordinary shareholders' meeting that will take place: Thursday June 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm Salons Hoche 9, avenue Hoche - 75008 Paris - France The notice of meeting that set out the agenda and the draft resolutions was published on April 25, 2018 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"). Another notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on May 14, 2018 and in a legal gazette. The preparatory documents are available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr [1]) in the following section: "Shareholders - General meeting". These documents are also available at the Rubis' head office: 105 Avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris - France. They can be requested by mail at the following address: Caceis Corporate Trust - Service Assemblées, 14 rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux cedex 9. ***** 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris - France Phone: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 Mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr Partnership limited by shares with a capital of EUR118,857,627.50 784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Download Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GCWRWNBQDP [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS SCA 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM End of Announcement EQS News Service 683207 07-May-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=683207&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4c0a78fb1cef4c3314043aeb4fbb1650&application_id=683207&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2018 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)