The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) held on May 3, 2018, approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every two (2) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 24.00 per share. The Ex-date is May 8, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB). For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=678217