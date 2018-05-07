uniQure N.V.: uniQure Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Full Exercise Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (http://uniqure.com/) (Nasdaq:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, such as hemophilia B, Huntington's disease and congestive heart failure, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,175,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $28.50 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 675,000 additional shares. The gross proceeds to uniQure from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by uniQure, are $147,487,500. All ordinary shares sold in the offering were sold by uniQure.

Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-lead managers, and Janney Montgomery Scott acted as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by uniQure pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-216701) filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2017, as amended on May 15, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on May 26, 2017. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132 or by email at Syndicate@Leerink.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com (mailto:ecm.prospectus@evercore.com); and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, or by telephone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com (mailto:cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated gene therapy technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases.

uniQure Contacts

For Investors: For Media: Maria Cantor Eva M. Mulder Tom Malone Direct: +339-970-7536 Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Direct: 339-970-7758 Mobile: 617-680-9452 Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 70 Mobile: 339-223-8541 m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com) e.mulder@uniQure.com (mailto:e.mulder@uniQure.com%C2%A0) t.malone@uniqure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniqure.com)

