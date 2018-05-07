The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oriflame Holding AG (Oriflame) held on May 4, 2018, approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.40 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 8, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Oriflame (ORI). For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=678223