Kesko Oyj: Kesko Corporation Acquisition of own shares on 07 May 2018

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 07.05.2018

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 07.05.2018 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code KESKOB Amount, shares 35 000 shares Average price/share 48,4749 euros Total cost 1 696 621,50 euros



The company holds a total of 742 585 of its own B shares (KESKOB) including the shares acquired on 07 May 2018.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.





On behalf of Kesko Corporation



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho





Further information is available from Heikki Ala-Seppälä, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 105 322 528.

KESKO 7.5 (http://hugin.info/3055/R/2190984/848079.pdf)



