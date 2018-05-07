Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. - ESPR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Esperion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESPR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Esperion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication. Esperion reported that while the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group. On this news, Esperion's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 2, 2018.

