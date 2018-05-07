Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Allegiant Travel Company - ALGT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allegiant Travel Company ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALGT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Allegiant and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 15, 2018, CBS aired a 60 Minutes report addressing aircraft safety and maintenance issues at Allegiant. Citing industry standards and a review of Federal Aviation Administration records, 60 Minutes reported, in relevant part, that Allegiant's planes are more likely than those of its competitors to have in-flight mechanical problems and described multiple safety incidents involving the Company's aircraft. On this news, Allegiant's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on April 16, 2018.

