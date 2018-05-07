Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a management update. Mr. Artie Li CPA, CA has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer for the Company, and Ms. Khadijah Samnani has been appointed to the position of Corporate Secretary.

Artie Hao Li CPA, CA is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has half a decade of corporate accounting experience gained with Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Li has experience working with audit and accounting functions for public & private companies across various industries and has knowledge of financial reporting and accounting standards. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and has been practicing in the accounting profession for over five years.

Canuc is also pleased to announce the appointment of Khadijah Samnani as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Samnani has 7 years of experience in various industries and has extensive skills in financial accounting, corporate management and in senior-level administration.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resources company whose principal focus is exploration and development of the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located 146 km east of Hermosillo in Sonora State, Mexico. The company also generates cash flow from natural gas production in Central West Texas, where Canuc has an interest in nine producing gas wells, and has rights for further in field developments.

For further information please contact Canuc Resources Corporation:

(416) 548 - 9748

cberlet@canucresources.ca