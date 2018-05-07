Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) ("MXR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") for total gross proceeds of $3,246,999.90

The Company has allotted and issued 21,646,666 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of up to twenty-four months at a price of $0.25

In addition, the Company has paid finder's fees for a total of $230,959.99 and issued an aggregate 1,539,733 finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of up to twenty-four months at a price of $0.25.

Forthwith upon closing the Private Placement, Folkston Investments Limited became an insider to the Company holding 12.38% of the common shares of the Company.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards furthering the Company's business objectives and for general working capital.

The Private Placement is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring on September 8, 2018.

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 365 1522.

