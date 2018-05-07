Fortem Resources Inc. Attends Energy Capital Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") will be attending the Energy Capital Conference in Dallas, Texas hosted by Hart Energy on May 7, 2018.

To learn more about the conference, please clink link below.

https://www.hartenergyconferences.com/energy-capital-conference

The conference will allow the Company to build on new relationships within the financial markets and other oil and gas companies. It will also allow the Company to have a better understanding of the general outlook in today's modern age oil and gas industry.

Marc Bruner stated, "Based on the rise of today's oil prices, there seems to be a positive turn of interest in oil companies that can demonstrate profitability in today's market without the burden of significant debt. Fortem has the assets to prove just that. I consider our company the new wave of oil and gas companies by introducing new technologies to enhance production, become cost effective, efficient and environmentally friendly."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

FORTEM RESOURCES INC.

"Marc Bruner"

Marc Bruner

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 241-8912

Email: info@fortemresources.com

About Fortem Resources Inc.

Fortem Resources Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which holds a diversified natural resource asset portfolio in North America and Internationally. Fortem's strategy remains focused on developing quality energy projects with lower risk profiles and identified upside potential. The management team is keen on building a growth-oriented corporation through development of its current assets and deliver optimal shareholder value. The Company's common shares trade on the OTC.QB under the symbol FTMR.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

