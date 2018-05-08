

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is on Tuesday scheduled to release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to jump 16.0 percent on year after gaining 14.4 percent in March. Exports are called higher by 7.0 percent after sliding 2.7 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of $27.50 billion following the $4.98 billion shortfall a month earlier.



Australia will provide March data for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month following the 0.6 percent gain in February. For the first quarter, retail sales are called higher by 0.6 percent on quarter following the 0.9 percent gain in the three months prior.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its two-year inflation forecast for the second quarter of 2018; in the previous three months, the forecast was 2.11 percent.



Japan will see March numbers for household spending, with forecasts calling for an increase of 1.1 percent on year following the 0.1 percent gain in February.



