Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - Prime City One Capital Corp. (TSXV: PMO.H) (the "Corporation" or "Prime City"), is pleased to report that its previously announced private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 of units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit is ongoing. Each unit offered under this financing will consist of one common share of Prime City (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.105 for a period of 1 year from closing. Closing may occur in multiple tranches, as subscription proceeds and supporting documentation are received. The proceeds from this offering will be used to settle outstanding indebtedness, to fund future restructuring costs and for general working capital purposes.Hold periods will apply to the securities issued under this offering in accordance with applicable securities laws. This offering is subject to the approval of the NEX.

Ying Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Prime City One Capital Corp.

Tel: (647) 300-1581

Email: ying@foregrowth.com

