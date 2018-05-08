

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.7 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 301,230 yen.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent decline in February (originally up 0.1 percent).



The average of monthly consumption expenditures per household for March was down 0.2 percent on year.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 453,676 yen, up an annual 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX