

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,135-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm, thanks mainly to a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, resource stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index surged 45.61 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 3,136.64 after trading between 3,091.66 and 3,136.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 33.11 points or 1.85 percent to end at 1,822.18.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.78 percent, while Bank of China and Ping An Insurance both collected 0.79 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.68 percent, Bank of Communications picked up 0.49 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.95 percent, China Life spiked 1.85 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.82 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 2.43 percent, Jiangxi Copper climbed 1.43 percent, Zijin Mining perked 0.76 percent and China Vanke surged 1.75 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday before giving ground in the afternoon. They still wound up higher, extending the rally in the previous session.



The Dow rose 94.81 points or 0.39 percent to 24,357.32, the NASDAQ advanced 55.60 points or 0.77 percent to 7,265.21 and the S&P 500 climbed 9.21 points or 0.35 percent to 2,672.63.



Stocks initially continued to benefit from the upward momentum seen last Friday in response to the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.



The jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month, although subdued wage growth suggests the Fed will not increase rates too aggressively.



The pullback in the afternoon came as President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he will reveal his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since November 2014 on Monday amid concerns that the U.S. will hit Iran with severe sanctions for its nuclear ambitions. June WTI oil settled at $70.73/bbl, up $1.01 or 1.5 percent.



Closer to home, China will see April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today.



Imports are expected to jump 16.0 percent on year after gaining 14.4 percent in March. Exports are called higher by 7.0 percent after sliding 2.7 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of $27.50 billion following the $4.98 billion shortfall a month earlier.



