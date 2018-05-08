

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - NFON AG said it has reduced the price range and total issuance volume ahead of its planned initial public offering on the regulated market at the Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (Prime Standard), in light of the current volatility in capital markets. The price range of the offered shares was reduced to 11.93 euros and 14.00 euros, from an initial range of 15.60 euros and 19.60 euros.



The targeted gross proceeds from the capital increase remain unchanged at 50 million euros . Due to the lower price range, the number of new shares to be issued was increased to up to 4,191,114 new bearer shares but the total number of new shares to be issued from the offer depends on the final placement price.



The adjusted price range corresponds to a market capitalization of 165 million euros to 185 million euros.



Due to the reduced price range the anchor shareholder Milestone Venture Capital GmbH intends to buy shares in the IPO in order to secure a stake of 30.1% post-IPO. For this purpose, the investor will receive a preferential allotment of up to 714,571 shares. Moreover, the secondary offering of the existing shareholder including the over-allotment option was reduced to up to 2,556,578 ordinary bearer shares of NFON AG.



The total issue volume including the capital increase, the offering by existing shareholders and the possible over-allotment option will thus be reduced to approximately EUR 80.5 million. Assuming that the greenshoe option is fully exercised, the free-float is expected to be approximately 41.5% of the share capital, calculated at the mid-point of the price range.



The offer period was extended by one day and is expected to end on 09 May 2018 at 12:00 midday for private investors and at 16:00 (CEST) for institutional investors.



The addendum to the stock market prospectus indicating the amended terms of issue was approved by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) today. The final offer price will be determined based on a book building process. The trading of the shares is scheduled for 11 May 2018, two days later as initially planned.



