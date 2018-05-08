

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is preparing to give up its push to develop processors for data-center servers, an effort that sought to break Intel Corp.'s hold on the lucrative market, Bloomberg reported citing person familiar with the company's plans.



The San Diego-based company is exploring whether to shutter the unit or look for a new owner for the division, which was working on ways to get technology from ARM Holdings Plc into the market for chips that are at the heart of servers, the report said.



