Angostura Wins Gold, Silver at Spirits Business - Rum and Cachaça Masters 2018

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Angostura has taken home four medals at the prestigious and highly competitive Spirits Business - Rum and Cachaça Masters 2018 competition.

Both Angostura 1919 and Angostura 7 Year Old rum won gold medals in the competition, with the judges singling out Angostura 7 Year Old's "good integration of wood". Meanwhile, Angostura Reserva and Angostura 1787 copped silver.

The Spirits Business - Rum & Cachac¸a Masters competition aims to find and reward the finest rum and cachac¸a brands on the world stage. It is chaired by The Spirits Business and a panel of leading spirits specialists, and competing rums and cachac¸as are judged in a blind tasting.

Rums were assessed and marked on nose, palate, appearance and overall balance. Only spirits scoring above 70 points received medals. Angostura 1919 won its gold medal in the very competitive Gold Rum Super Premium Category, while Angostura 7 Year Old won gold in the Dark Rum Aged up to 7 Years Category. Angostura Reserva won silver in the Premium White Rum Category, as did Angostura 1787 in the Dark Rum Ultra Premium category.

"We are told that this year's competition was notable for the sheer quality of the expressions on display and by a high degree of innovation," says Angostura Chief Executive Officer, Genevieve Jodhan, "which makes this win very satisfying for our team."

HOUSE OF ANGOSTURA: A CELEBRATED APPROACH

The only rum distillery in Trinidad today, Angostura's signature style stems from techniques that have stood the test of time:

Production with only the highest quality molasses

Fermentation using proprietary culture of yeast

Distillation in continuous stills

Core range is aged in charred American oak casks, that were once used for aging bourbon (often referred to as First-Fill Bourbon Casks)

AWARD WINNING RANGE

The House of Angostura, distinguished by its excellence, has been recognised over the centuries by the granting of Royal Warrants of Appointment to the royal households of Great Britain, Prussia, Spain and Sweden as suppliers of Angostura aromatic bitters. For a complete list of recent awards and accolades, visit http://www.angostura.com/OurBusiness/Awards.