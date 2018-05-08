

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Tuesday, with exporters mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Tech and banking stocks are also gaining.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 41.15 0.18 22508.31, after touching a low of 22423.23 in early trade.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.7 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is higher by 0.3 percent, while Sony is declining 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Alps Electric is up 0.2 percent and Kyocera is advancing more than 1 percent, while Advantest is down 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent, while Honda is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.8 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.5 percent as crude oil prices pared gains in Asian trading after rising to above $70 a barrel overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Maruha Nichiro is rising almost 7 percent, Tokuyama Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent and NTT Data Corp. is advancing more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Japan Steel Works is declining almost 3 percent, while Tokyo Tatemono, Pacific Metals, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are all down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 0.7 percent on year in March - coming in at 301,230 yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent decline in February.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground in afternoon trading on Monday but managed to end the day higher. The pullback seen in afternoon trading came as President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he will reveal his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.



The Dow rose 94.81 points or 0.4 percent to 24,357.32, the Nasdaq advanced 55.60 points or 0.8 percent to 7,265.23 and the S&P 500 climbed 9.21 points or 0.4 percent to 2,672.63.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since November 2014 amid concerns that the U.S. will hit Iran with severe sanctions for its nuclear ambitions. June WTI oil settled at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.01 or 1.5 percent.



