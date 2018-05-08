Kofax Japan Phone: +81 3 6853 0001 Fax: +81 3 6853 0002 E-mail: mailbox.jp@kofax.com Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, May 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Kofax Japan have entered into a global sales partner agreement in Robotic Process Automation (RPA)(1). This will enable the two companies to collaboratively conduct new market development activities. Fujitsu and Kofax are now offering RPA solutions in Japan, and will in the future steadily rollout globally. Organizations are under immense pressure to digitize and automate all aspects of their operations, yet many still rely on manual tasks for vital business processes which may increase errors and costs. RPA is increasingly deployed to address the need to automate manual, repetitive tasks, eliminate errors, and deliver 100 percent data accuracy, thereby improving productivity, quality, and cost savings. This partnership agreement allows Fujitsu and Kofax to collaboratively deploy RPA to support streamlined operations in various industries around the world.(1) RPA Robotic Process Automation. Efforts to replace office work that was done manually by software robot (Digital Labor).About Kofax Kapow:Kofax Kapow, the OriginalBot, is RPA software that allows users to deploy smart robots to mimic human actions and automate a wide range of manual, repetitive tasks while driving continuous improvements. With hundreds of thousands of Kapow robots deployed at more than 550 enterprise customers, BPO providers and shared service organizations around the world, Kapow has enabled exceptional results by driving improved operational efficiency, more rapid customer responses, better compliance and material cost savings.About KofaxKofax is a leading supplier of software and solutions to automate and digitally transform human and information intensive processes across front and back office operations. These can dramatically improve customer engagement, greatly reduce operating costs, mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Its broad range of software and solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on premise, and include robotic process automation, business process management, multichannel capture and other critically important capabilities. These provide a rapid return on investment to over 20,000 Kofax customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.