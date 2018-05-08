

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street and the surge in crude oil prices amid concerns that the U.S. will hit Iran with severe sanctions for its nuclear ambitions. However, crude oil pared gains after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he will announce his decision on Iran's nuclear deal later on Tuesday.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session. In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 24.70 points or 0.41 percent to 6,109.20, off a high of 6,110.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is gaining 24.50 points or 0.40 percent to 6,200.10.



In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 0.7 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices edged lower. Evolution Mining is adding 0.5 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is higher by 0.3 percent and Santos is advancing more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rose to above $70 a barrel overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.8 percent.



In economic news, Australia will provide March data for retail sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is marginally higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7524, up from US$0.7518 on Monday.



The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 41.15 points or 0.18 percent to 22,508.31, after touching a low of 22,423.23 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.7 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is higher by 0.3 percent, while Sony is declining 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Alps Electric is up 0.2 percent and Kyocera is advancing more than 1 percent, while Advantest is down 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent, while Honda is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.8 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.5 percent as crude oil prices pared gains in Asian trading after rising to above $70 a barrel overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Maruha Nichiro is rising almost 7 percent, Tokuyama Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent and NTT Data Corp. is advancing more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Japan Steel Works is declining almost 3 percent, while Tokyo Tatemono, Pacific Metals, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are all down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 0.7 percent on year in March - coming in at 301,230 yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent decline in February.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is advancing more than 1 percent, while Shanghai, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. New Zealand and Indonesia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground in afternoon trading on Monday but managed to end the day higher. The pullback seen in afternoon trading came as President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he will reveal his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.



The Dow rose 94.81 points or 0.4 percent to 24,357.32, the Nasdaq advanced 55.60 points or 0.8 percent to 7,265.23 and the S&P 500 climbed 9.21 points or 0.4 percent to 2,672.63.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since November 2014 amid concerns that the U.S. will hit Iran with severe sanctions for its nuclear ambitions. June WTI oil settled at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.01 or 1.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX