Ashwin Sokke - Celebrates Recognition for WOW Brand with Amazon India Hair Award

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Amazon India's 2017 Beauty Awards recognized the country's best make-up, skin care, hair care and fragrance products, honoring internationally-recognized brands including Maybelline, Vaseline, NYX, Garnier, Philips, Nivea and more. One of the most notable inclusions was the challenger brand WOW, who took home the awards for India's top shampoo and conditioner of 2017. The winning products were WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo Infused with Organic Natural Apple and WOW Hair Conditioner Infused with Organic Virgin Coconut Oil. Ashwin Sokke, a co-founder of WOW's parent company Fit & Glow Healthcare, is optimistic that the recognition will help the company cement its position as a market leader.

Sokke founded Fit & Glow Healthcare with his brother and two other peers, Manish and Karan Chowdhary, from Bengaluru, the capital city of the Indian state of Karnataka. While in Florida in 2009 as part of the digital marketing team at a health and beauty brand, Ashwin Sokke reached out to his friend Manish Chowdhary with an idea to tap into the underserved market of health and beauty supplements. "In 2013, Ashwin came to India and we started with trials of a weight loss supplement which was green coffee extract. There were no new brands in India in the wellness category and in a large nation such as ours, there was an opportunity to create a business." Chowdhary told the Economic Times in August 2017. "It took three months for us to manufacture, and at one point we had 5,000 bottles stocked in my house. We ran out of it in 15 days. We set up Fit & Glow by 2014."

When the four-member team decided to expand their portfolio from nutritional supplements to paraben-, sulphate- and mineral oil-free cosmetics, the WOW line was conceived. Retailed as a gentle care brand, all WOW products are eco-certified and require certification from raw material providers to ensure quality. Over its first six months, the brand sold over 1,000,000 units. In 2016, it became a top-five brand in the health segment on Amazon India. Apart from selling on Amazon, Fit & Glow also retails its products through Flipkart and Nykaa. It has also started partnering with beauty stores in Mumbai and chains including Westside and others through a shop-in-shop model. "The Indian consumer is becoming extremely discerning in their beauty choices," said Nihir Parikh, the chief business officer at online beauty portal Nykaa.com. "The strong growth of WOW on our platform reflects the growing interest in 'gentle-care' products with paraben- and sulphate-free offerings."

Ashwin Sokke is a co-founder of Fit & Glow, a Florida based company focused on holistic wellness and personal care products inspired and enriched by nature's natural healing qualities that have both been recognized across cultures and validated by science. Founded by a team of young, health-conscious Indian professionals, the company has a strong connection with India and the millennia-old herbal healing system of Ayurveda - holistic living and yoga that seek to bring balance to body, mind, and soul.

Ashwin Sokke - Co-Founder of Fit & Glow Inc.: http://www.AshwinSokkeNews.com

Ashwin Sokke - Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashwinsokke/

Ashwin Sokke (@AshwinSokke) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/AshwinSokke

Ashwin Sokke - Facebook: https://facebook.com/AshwinSokke/

Contact Information:

AshwinSokkeNews.com

http://ashwinsokkenews.com

contact@ashwinsokkenews.com

SOURCE: Ashwin Sokke