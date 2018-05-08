trade.io Launches Angel Investor Program and Has Over 300 Million USD for Potential for Investment in trade.io Sponsored ICO Projects

LUGANO, Switzerland, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

trade.io has announced the launch of its Angel Investor Program, a premium offering, which is accessible to both institutional and retail investors.

The Angel Investor Program already has up to 300 million USD in funding for potential investments in ICO projects, and is already in discussion with other potential institutional partners in order to significantly increase this figure by the end of 2018. Institutional investors who have already been onboarded to the program - including Venture Capital firms Kosmos Capital and Plutus VC Blockchain Venture - will be given access to a select few ICOs, which have passed a strict vetting process, undertaken by the experienced trade.io Angel Investment Consulting Team.

Any ICOs recommended to investors via this program have passed an extremely difficult selection procedure, and have demonstrated potential for high levels of growth, as well as financial and technical viability in the long term. Selected projects also allocate a significant number of tokens to the trade.io community at a preferential discount or bonus, considering the size and stage of the investment.

Beneficiaries of the trade.io Angel Investor program include:

CEO of trade.io Jim Preissler commented: "It is no coincidence that major institutional investors and VCs such as Plutus and Kosmos have chosen trade.io for our discerning ICO selections.Our team has a huge amount of experience in blockchain and finance that will both add value to investors of our program and also save them significant amounts of time and risk.We're most excited to announce that as a commitment to our valued TIO holders, we are expanding the utility and demand of TIO in the market. In addition, we pledge to incorporate the success of the Angel Investor program to the upcoming Liquidity Pool."

The Angel Investment Program was promoted at the Asia Investment Conference (AIC) in Singapore on the 3rd and 4th of May for the first time by the trade.io team who were represented at the event by senior management personnel.

If you are an Institutional Investor or ICO project who wishes to participate in trade.io's Angel Investor Program, please visit angels.trade.io or email consulting@trade.io.

About trade.io

trade.io is a next generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, providing the ultimate in security and transparency. By leveraging decades of experience in the investment banking, trading & FinTech sectors, and combining them with the power and transparency of the distributed ledger, trade.io has created a truly unique product that will revolutionize asset trading and investment banking. trade.io plans to grow its ICO Consulting service hand-in-hand with its Angel Investors Program in order to further promote structure and professionalism in an already booming yet infant industry.

About Plutus VC Blockchain Venture

PLUTUS.VC is the World 1st Blockchain powered Venture Fund. PLUTUS.VC fund is primarily focused in China and USA innovations but we do seek deals Worldwide. PLUTUS.VC target at the *TMT sector - Telecommunications Mobile Technology but is open to any new innovative business concepts.

About Kosmos Capital

Kosmos Capital is an Australian fund that connects a sophisticated investor base of Australasian family offices and high net-worth investors with the most innovative blockchain investment opportunities from around the globe. Our investment decision-making process is backed by research from qualified analysts combined with the opinions of experts of industry executives, fund managers, and crypto influencers. Kosmos Capital offers a strategic partnership by leveraging a close affiliation with crypto influencers, promoters, and leading crypto exchanges, resulting in an active investment supported by our network from start to finish.