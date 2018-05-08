

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased slightly in April, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in April, just below the 1.0 percent increase in March.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since November 2016, when prices had risen 0.6 percent.



The overall inflation in April was mainly due to to the price development of airline tickets, holiday trips abroad and a stay in bungalow parks.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also moderated to 0.7 percent in April from 1.0 percent in the previous month.



