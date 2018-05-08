AK Jensen Group Awarded Best Hedge Fund Platform for Third Successive Year

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AKJ Traditional platform, the leading turnkey, tier one hedge fund platform was announced 'Winner of Best Hedge Fund Platform - Emerging Funds' at the 2018 HFM European Services Awards. Owned and managed by AK Jensen Group, the AKJ Traditional platform provides a single, integrated legal and regulatory infrastructure, enabling fund managers - from start-up to the highest level - to setup and run viable funds.

2017 has been a year of innovation and growth for the Group, with the development and launch of a crypto capability - AKJ Crypto platform - giving fund managers access to a legal and regulatory solution to securely trade in crypto assets, both in Cayman and Malta. The Traditional platform continues to evolve and also launched in both these jurisdictions during this period, resulting in a significant influx in business.

Commenting on the accolade, AK Jensen's Global Head of Sales, Jan Ketil Dale said: "To receive this independent commendation for a third year, is testatment to the ongoing innovation and executional excellence that has helped us to extend our lead in the traditional hedge fund space. It has also allowed our successful entry into the crypto market and provided fund managers with the access they have been craving. The Group is very excited about the future of the business and for our clients, who continue to benefit from a regulated, fully compliant solution, whatever their size, scope, strategy or jurisdiction".

About AK Jensen

AK Jensen Group Limited and its subsidiaries, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders, who, combined, have more than US$20 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.