Neven Radovic Accentuates the Wonder of Lynda Carter for Walk Of Fame Event

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Neven Radovic is not the typical household name, but he is a bona fide celebrity and an internationally renowned professional in his field. Starting out as a salon shampooer in his native Croatia, he moved to the US a decade ago and has since become the hairstylist of choice for several high-profile fashion events and numerous Hollywood and Washington, DC VIPs. The famed hair artist recently had the opportunity to work his magic on a celebrity that has frequently relied on his skill to look her best - actress and lounge singer Lynda Carter, who became a pop culture icon after portraying Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s. Early in April 2018, Carter was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making one of her very rare public appearances for the occasion. Demonstrating that style and glamor know no age, she dazzled in an elegant black dress, while her immaculate soft curls bore the unmistakable touch of Neven Radovic.

Carter delivered a heartfelt speech at the Walk of Fame ceremony, thanking her fans for their continued support through her 50 years in show business and acknowledging the profound impact of the Wonder Woman role on her career. Patty Jenkins, who directed the iconic TV series, said: "It was Lynda's portrayal of Wonder Woman that made me fall in love with her because her Wonder Woman made me believe that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it. She wasn't afraid to be soft while tough, she wasn't afraid to be as loving as she was strong, she wasn't afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking a-- and changing the world." Present at the event were also renowned Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation and a long-time friend of Carter's. "She is a legend, she is an icon because of what she stands for, both as an actress, but more importantly, as a woman, as a person, as a role model for all of us," Moonves said.

Lynda Carter is among the many celebrities who trust Neven Radovic to bring out the best in their hair and create a style that compliments and enhances their physical attributes. The Wonder Woman actress often uses the services of the hair maestro and chose him to be her stylist for the 2016 music tour she did in New York City. The celebrity clientele of this internationally acclaimed professional includes Hollywood stars Claire Danes, Debra Messing, Cynthia Nixon, and Mandy Moore, as well as legendary Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Neven Radovic took a huge gamble when he left his native Croatia in 2008 and moved to the United States to pursue his hairstyling ambitions. His hard work, diligence, and innate artistry have elevated him to superstar status and made him the preferred hair stylist for New York Fashion Week and Miami Fashion Week. Based in Washington, DC, Radovic does more than keep the entertainment and political elite properly coiffured: he is a devoted supporter of local community arts programs and also a champion of marine wildlife conservation.

