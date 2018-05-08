

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported that its first-quarter recurring EBITDA was down by 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, affected by the especially harsh winter in North America and Europe. Recurring EBITDA declined 13.4 percent to 700 million Swiss francs from 808 million francs in the prior year.



Like-for-like net sales were up 3.1 percent to 5.830 billion francs driven by growth in cement volumes in the first-quarter. Net sales were 5.830 billion francs compared to 5.833 billion francs in the prior year.



Jan Jenisch, Group Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim said, 'We are executing our Strategy 2022. Our new organization is getting us closer to our markets and we are making good headway on simplifying our business, a critical factor in the future success of LafargeHolcim.'



The Group confirmed its targets for 2018 for net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and an over-proportional increase in Recurring EBITDA of at least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.



The Board of Directors will submit a proposal for shareholder approval at today's AGM on May 8, 2018, for a dividend of 2 francs per share, stable compared to the prior year.



