

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) reported that its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, rose 14 percent from last year to 679 million euros, with all three chemicals segments contributing to the gain in earnings.



Adjusted net income for the quarter rose from last year to 333 million euros and adjusted earnings per share grew to 0.71 euros.



Evonik increased sales for the quarter by 1 percent from last year to 3.68 billion euros, reflecting slightly higher sales volumes as well as increased selling prices.



Looking ahead, despite an increasingly negative currency effect, Evonik reiterated its fiscal 2018 forecast and expects to grow both sales and operating earnings this year. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase to between 2.4 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros, compared to 2.36 billion euros in 2017.



Thanks to its strong market positions and strategic focus on its four growth engines -Specialty Additives, Animal Nutrition, Smart Materials, and Health & Care - Evonik anticipates that demand will remain high.



