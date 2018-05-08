sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,03 Euro		+0,64
+2,11 %
WKN: EVNK01 ISIN: DE000EVNK013 Ticker-Symbol: EVK 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,841
30,859
09:39
30,81
30,84
09:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG31,03+2,11 %