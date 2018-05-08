

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of human resources solutions, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders fell 26 percent to 130 million euros from 176 million euros last year.



Earnings per share fell 24 percent to 0.78 euro from 1.03 euros a year ago.



Gross margin declined to 18.1% from 18.8% a year ago, impacted by the timing of bank holidays, higher sickness rates and strikes in Germany, and lower CICE.



EBITA margin was 3.4%, down from 4.7% last year, negatively impacted by several non-underlying factors and ongoing investments in strategic initiatives.



Revenues edged down 1 percent to 5.69 billion euros from 5.73 billion euros a year ago. Revenue growth was 6% organically and trading days adjusted.



Further, the company said revenue growth in March and April 2018 combined was 5-6%, organically and trading days adjusted.



In Q1 2018, the unfavourable timing of bank holidays negatively impacted Group gross margin by approximately 25 bps. In the second quarter, bank holiday phasing will be favourable and is expected to positively impact Group gross margin by approximately 15 bps compared to Q2 2017.



