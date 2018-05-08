

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its first-quarter consolidated net profit declined year-over-year to 600 million euros from 633 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.48 euros compared to 0.51 euros. Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 2.3% to 905 million euros. The company noted that the figure includes a positive EBIT effect of 44 million euros resulting from the transition to the new IFRS 16 accounting standard, which has been applied since the beginning of the year. EBIT also includes a positive effect of 108 million euros resulting from pension revaluations. The positive EBIT-effects were offset by negative one-offs of 50 million euros in the Supply Chain division.



First-quarter Group revenue was 14.7 billion euros, almost on the level of 14.9 billion euros, prior year. The company said the slight decline was mainly attributable to negative currency effects and the sale of the subsidiary Williams Lea Tag. On an organic basis - after adjusting for currency and portfolio effects - Deutsche Post DHL Group increased Group revenue by 6.4%.



The company continues to project an increase in operating profit to around 4.15 billion euros for full-year 2018. As announced before, the company plans to increase EBIT to more than 5 billion euros by the 2020.



