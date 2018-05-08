

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), Tuesday reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders plunged 84.4 percent to 114 million euros from last year's 733 million euros.



Adjusted funds from operations or FFO, which Uniper uses to assess the potential dividend payout to its shareholders, amounted to 562 million euros, up 27.1 percent from 442 million euros a year ago. The positive factors included a reduction in the utilization of provisions and positive tax effects.



Uniper posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax or EBIT of 350 million euros, down 32 percent. The company said the roughly 160 million euros decline relative to the prior-year quarter had been largely anticipated by the company and is in line with its forecast for full-year 2018.



Uniper sales dropped 5.5 percent to 21.03 billion euros from 22.25 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, Uniper said its forecast for full-year 2018 is unchanged. The company continues to expect its adjusted EBIT to be between 0.8 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros.



Uniper intends to propose a dividend of about 310 million euros.



