

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the first-quarter amounted to 155.8 million euros. Due to negative currency effects and higher raw material costs, the EBITDA came in lower than in the prior-year period of 165.5 million euros.



Taking into account portfolio and exchange rate effects, sales in the first quarter rose 1.5 % to 776.9 million euros from 765.2 million euros last year. The company reported organic sales growth of 7.5 % in the first quarter.



Symrise said it remains on track for strong growth in the fiscal year 2018 and achieved a very healthy 7.5 % organic increase in sales in the first quarter. All segments benefited from good demand.



'.. All segments generated substantial new business and contributed to the growth of our Group. We are looking ahead with confidence at our business development for the coming months. We will remain focused on profitable growth, especially through the further expansion of our capacities,' said Dr. Heinz-J?rgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG.



Symrise affirmed its growth and profitability targets for the current fiscal year. The Group remains confident that it will continue to achieve growth on a sustainable basis. The target remains, again in 2018, to significantly exceed the market growth rate, which estimates indicate will lie between 3% and 4%.



Symrise said it aims to be highly profitable yet again in 2018 and to achieve an EBITDA margin of approximately 20%. The medium-term targets through to the end of the fiscal year 2020 remain in effect, including a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the 5-7% range and an EBITDA margin between 19-22%.



