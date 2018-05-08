sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,58 Euro		+2,70
+3,98 %
WKN: SYM999 ISIN: DE000SYM9999 Ticker-Symbol: SY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SYMRISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYMRISE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,29
70,36
09:57
70,28
70,36
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYMRISE AG
SYMRISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYMRISE AG70,58+3,98 %