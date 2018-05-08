

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in April after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 2.8 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.3 percent over the year and housing costs went up by 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April after remaining flat in the preceding month.



