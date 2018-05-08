sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,079 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
08.05.2018 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Report on Payments to Governments

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Report on Payments to Governments

PR Newswire

London, May 4

08 May 2018

Publication of Report on Payments to Governments

Cadogan Petroleum plc (the "Company")

Consolidated report on payments to governments

Cadogan Petroleum plc presents below its consolidated report on payments to governments for the year ended 31 December 2017, for activities related to exploration, development and extraction of oil and gas resources.

The Company has prepared the following consolidated report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rules and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209), as amended by the Reports on Payments to Governments (Amendment) Regulations 2015 (SI 2015/1928).

Basis of preparation

The Company discloses below payments made to governments of the Group's subsidiaries involved in extractive activities. The term 'government' includes a department, agency or entity that is controlled by the government authority.

Reporting currency

Where payments have been made in currencies other than the reporting currency (USD), the exchange rate existing at the time the payment is made has been used.

Payment types disclosed at project level

"Project" is defined as "operational activities governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government". Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, this was considered a project for the purpose of this report.

The payments are presented on a cash basis, net of any interest and penalties on late tax payments or on underpaid tax.

There were no payments in kind made to a Government during the year.

The following payment types are disclosed for legal entities involved in extractive activities for the year ended 31 December 2017:

Production taxes

Payments to governments in relation to revenue or production generated under license agreements.

Excluded amounts

Taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes have not been included in this report.

Payments summary


Payments to governments made during the year ended 31 December 2017:
Production taxesTotal
Governments$'000$'000
Ukraine
State treasury: State budget1,2071,207
Total Ukraine1,2071,207
Grand Total1,2071,207
Payments to governments by project type made during the year ended 31 December 2017:
Production taxesTotal
$'000$'000
Ukraine
Debeslavetska Production licence area523523
Monastyretska licence area438438
Cheremkhivska Production licence area246246
Total Ukraine1,2071,207

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Guido Michelotti, Chief Executive Officer
+380 (44) 594 5870

Ben Harber, Company Secretary
+44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

David Porter/Nick Tullock

+44 (0) 20 7894 7000

This information will be available shortly on the National Storage Mechanism


© 2018 PR Newswire