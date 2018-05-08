sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,811 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 Ticker-Symbol: ZHJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,809
0,842
09:57
08.05.2018 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

PR Newswire

London, May 7

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The announcement in relation to the accumulation of new loans from January to April, 2018 of Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("Zheshang Securities"), a subsidiary of the Company, is published by Zheshang Securities on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The content of the relevant announcement is also published on the website of the Company at http://www.zjec.com.cn/.

On behalf of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
YU Zhihong
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, May 7, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.


© 2018 PR Newswire