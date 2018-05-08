Nasdaq Riga decided on May 8, 2018 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Grindeks" (GRD1R, ISIN: LV0000100659). AS "Grindeks" has submitted its audited annual report for 2017, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on May 2, 2018 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.