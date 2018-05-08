

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors await an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



U.S. oil prices fell back below $70 a barrel, while the dollar hovered near four-month high, helped by rising Treasury yields and weak European data.



Asian shares firmed up slightly as Chinese trade data topped forecasts. In dollar terms, Chinese exports climbed 12.9 percent year-over-year in April, well above the expected rise of 6.8 percent.



Imports surged 21.5 percent from a year ago, exceeding economists' forecast for a growth of 15.9 percent. The trade surplus totaled $28.8 billion in April versus the expected surplus of $25.7 billion.



Elsewhere, household spending figures from Japan and Australian retail sales data missed forecasts.



U.S. stocks rose overnight to extend last week's gains as U.S. crude oil prices closed above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 and a tepid jobs report reinforced expectations that the Fed will not increase rates too aggressively.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose about 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent.



European markets also rose on Monday, with some positive corporate earnings as well as the Nestle deal to sell Starbucks products globally buoying investor sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.9 percent.



